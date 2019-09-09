Russel Metals Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Marion E. Britton will retire in 2020. The Company has begun an extensive search for her replacement. Marion will remain with the Company during 2020 to ensure a smooth transition.

Marion began her career in the metals industry in 1984 with Marshall Drummond McCall, which was acquired by Russel Metals in 1987. Ms. Britton steadily progressed with the Company by taking on new roles and additional responsibilities, culminating with her appointment as Executive Vice President and CFO in February 2008. Her tenure has included numerous acquisitions, capital transactions, and divestitures while maintaining the Company's financial integrity with clear and focused continuous disclosure.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Reid commented, "On behalf of the management team, our employees, our Board of Directors and the rest of our stakeholders, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation for Marion's dedication and leadership over her 35-year career with Russel Metals."

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, McCabe Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

