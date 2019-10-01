Russel Metals Announces the Closing of City Pipe & Supply Acquisition

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces that today it completed the previously reported acquisition of City Pipe & Supply.

City Pipe & Supply is a leader in supplying pipe, valves, and fittings to oil and gas companies in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Granite Wash, Barnett and Haynesville basins which collectively represent approximately 60% of the active rigs in the United States. City Pipe & Supply operates five distribution centers located in Odessa, Big Spring, Weatherford and Longview, Texas along with Hobbs, New Mexico.

John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals stated, "We are extremely pleased to have completed this transaction which expands our United States oilfield services business in the Permian basin, complementing our Apex Remington operation. We welcome the employees and customers of City Pipe & Supply to Russel Metals' family of companies."

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

