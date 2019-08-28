Russell & Hill, PLLC Wins Car Crash Injury Trial for Family

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell & Hill, PLLC is pleased to share information about its recent trial win in Issaquah District Court.

The clients in this case were a family – a father, mother, and daughter. They were traveling on I-405 when they were rear-ended by an inattentive driver. Unfortunately, the at-fault driver's insurance company refused to offer our clients a reasonable settlement for their injuries. A lawsuit became necessary.

Though our clients would have preferred not to take this case to trial, they were left with no other option. At trial, the jury awarded three times the highest amount they were offered by the at-fault driver's insurance company.

We are pleased with this outcome and very happy for our clients. We know how difficult it can be to receive a fair settlement from insurance companies after a car accident. That is why we treat each case with the respect and energy it deserves. Our goal is to ensure success for each and every one of our clients.

The team at Russell & Hill, PLLC want to take a moment to extend our condolences to the family of the Honorable Peter Nault of King County. He was the Judge on this particular case and passed away a couple weeks after the conclusion of our trial. Judge Nault was a great Judge and spent 25 years on the bench. He was first elected as a Judge in King County District Court in 1994. He is very much missed.

SOURCE Russell & Hill, PLLC