Russell Geraghty Joins TCDI as Senior Director in UK Office

Aug. 23, 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity services, today announced Russell Geraghty has joined TCDI as Senior Director, Legal Services in TCDI's London office. Geraghty brings over 10 years of eDiscovery experience to TCDI. 

"Russ's deep understanding of eDiscovery, legal processes, and document collection will greatly benefit our clients," said Ginny Gonzalez, TCDI's CMBDO. "We are excited to welcome Russ to the team. He will be instrumental in supporting our clients in the UK and driving our growth in the EU."

Russ's career has focused on collaborating with clients to create solutions for disclosure obligations while enabling clients to control costs and create efficient workflows. Most recently, Russ was a Director at FTI Consulting and had previously served as the Director of Business Development for Lighthouse in the UK. As Senior Director for TCDI, Russ will assist TCDI's clients with data forensics and collections needs and processing and hosting in RelativityOne as a Silver Partner.

"I am thrilled to be joining a wonderful team at TCDI," said Geraghty. "I look forward to combining my industry expertise and reputation as a trusted advisor with TCDI's broad range of customized solutions to enhance TCDI's momentum in the UK."

About TCDI
Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) is a leading provider of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services. The company provides a range of customer- and user-oriented solutions that include proprietary software (CV suite), specialized teams of cybersecurity experts, dedicated support teams and scalable document review teams, including its Military Spouse Managed Review program. For nearly 35 years, law firms and corporate legal teams have relied on TCDI's experienced team of industry-focused technology developers and project managers to help solve legal challenges, manage the eDiscovery process, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs.

