Russell N. Sullivan is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell N. Sullivan is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive in the Information Technology (IT) field.

Mr. Sullivan completed coursework at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, AR, and later obtained a bachelor's degree in music education from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR, in 1990. He also holds certifications in Workday HCM and Workday Project Management.

Mr. Sullivan has more than 25 years in the field and is a leader who believes that business success comes from building strong and genuine relationships. He worked at Walmart as a senior manager in learning management systems from 2008 to 2017 and subsequently as an engagement manager from 2017 to 2018 with Workday, Inc., a leading information system software vendor.

Mr. Sullivan made an impact as practice manager and engagement manager for large enterprises with multinational information technology services and consulting company DXC Technology from 2019 to 2021. He has found much success as a manager and consultant with Deloitte, the noted international professional services network.

Mr. Sullivan has been the recipient of the Dale Carnegie Highest Award of Achievement. In the future, Mr. Sullivan envisions remaining an active, productive presence in the IT industry. He also seeks to further use his mentoring capabilities by accepting additional facilitation positions over the next several years at Deloitte.

Mr. Sullivan has a wife with two daughters and four granddaughters. Mr. Sullivan wishes to acknowledge the support of his mentor, Ben-Saba Hasan.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who