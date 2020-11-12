Russell Reynolds Associates and Hogan Assessments Expand Exclusive Partnership

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, and Hogan Assessments, the global leader in personality assessment and leadership development, today announced an expansion of their exclusive partnership with a new initiative to increase the effectiveness and versatility of C-suite leadership teams.

This venture builds upon the firms' well-established partnership to drive C-suite performance, combining Russell Reynolds Associates' depth of expertise in advising CEOs, C-suites and boards on their most important leadership challenges with Hogan's market-leading suite of assessment instruments, data assets and scientific acumen.

The firms will work together to create a new diagnostic approach to designing, aligning and accelerating C-suite team performance and readiness to lead across a range of future business scenarios.

"The complexity and pace of change in today's environment requires C-suite leadership teams to act with purpose, vision and speed," said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Too often, though, teams at the top are not teams at all. Ineffective C-suite teams create a cascade of confusion for their organizations and are often paralyzed by sudden shifts in their environments." He went on to note, "We are excited to work with Hogan to create new tools and services to enhance the performance of top teams. The partnership will combine Hogan Assessments' unmatched depth in the science of assessment and personality with Russell Reynolds Associates' depth of experience advising CEOs and boards on their most important leadership challenges."

"The unique partnership we have with Russell Reynolds fosters a marriage of deep advisory experience with unrivaled expertise in the science of personality," said Scott Gregory, CEO of Hogan Assessments. "The first result was the innovative Leadership Span model for assessing senior leaders' breadth of ability. Our current focus on senior teams is a natural evolution and promises to be equally innovative. Our combined teams reviewed decades of research, dozens of team models and mined Hogan's data archive on teams, which revealed some very interesting challenges that are unique and highly consequential to senior leadership teams."

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

About Hogan Assessments

Hogan Assessments is the global leader in providing research-based consulting and assessment solutions. Based on decades of research, Hogan helps businesses reduce turnover and increase productivity by hiring the right people, developing key talent and evaluating leadership potential. Hogan's assessments are available in 57 countries and 46 languages and are used by more than 70% of the Fortune 500.

Contact: Emily Heinen

Russell Reynolds Associates

1-212-351-2194

[email protected]

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

http://www.russellreynolds.com

