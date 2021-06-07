Russell Reynolds Associates Announces Appointment of Jacky Wright and David Rowland to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, announced today the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Jacky Wright, Chief Digital Officer at Microsoft U.S., and David Rowland, Executive Chairman of Accenture.

"Jacky and David are incredibly accomplished leaders who add great bench strength and experience to the Russell Reynolds Board," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "Their industry knowledge as well as respective work in diversity and inclusion, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership will further enhance our capabilities as an organization and as trusted advisors to our clients."

Wright is currently the Chief Digital Officer at Microsoft U.S. where she leads the company's efforts to accelerate innovations needed to help customers digitally transform. Prior to that, she was Corporate Vice President for Core Services Engineering Platform at Microsoft where she oversaw the digital transformation and deployment of customer experiences across technology platforms. Wright has held several executive positions and CIO functions throughout her career, including at BP, General Electric, and Anderson Consulting. She is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, especially among women and people of color in technology, and regularly serves on technical advisory boards in support of these initiatives. She serves on several civic and charitable boards, including the Board of Directors for nVent Plc, the Board of Trustees for Harvey Mudd College, and the MxD Manufacturing Council. Wright holds a BBA in Computer Science and Accounting from Baruch College.

Rowland is currently the Executive Chairman of Accenture. In this role, he is actively involved in shaping the firm's long-term strategic vision and growth and represents the firm's clients around the world. Throughout his 36-year career with Accenture, Rowland has held several significant leadership roles. Prior to his role as Executive Chairman, he served as interim Chief Executive Officer. Before this, he was Accenture's chief financial officer for five years and had a significant role in shaping the company's growth strategy. He serves on several civic and charitable boards, including Scheller College of Business at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for the Georgia Tech Foundation and the Board of Directors for Covenant House Georgia. Rowland holds a B.Sc. in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

