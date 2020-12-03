Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Alex Lonergan

"Alex comes to us with an impressive background in consulting and strategy, and experience advising prominent, industry-leading C-suite executives and board members," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Her expertise will be extremely additive to our team as we continue to help clients identify and successfully leverage senior talent to develop and execute on new growth strategies."

Lonergan joins Russell Reynolds Associates after 11 years with World 50 Inc. During her tenure, she led several of the firm's most prominent executive communities, created and facilitated a board of directors training program, and played a crucial role in dramatically increasing the company's value via sale to private equity owners. Prior, Lonergan led the US strategy and development team for global construction materials company CRH. Lonergan has a management consulting and investment banking background, with experience at Bain & Company and JPMorgan, where she started her career.

Lonergan received a BA in political science and economics from Wellesley College, an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MA in emerging markets from Johns Hopkins University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

