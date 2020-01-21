Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Dana Dimitri

"Dana comes to us with an impressive background in marketing and customer engagement," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Her experience and expertise will help our consumer clients more successfully leverage senior talent to develop and execute on new strategies for navigating constantly evolving customer preferences and expectations."

Dimitri joined Russell Reynolds Associates from Potbelly Sandwich Works, where she most recently held the role of Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Customer Engagement, responsible for brand strategy and positioning, digital and social marketing, loyalty, and new product development/innovation. Previously, Dimitri was Director of Marketing for Argo Tea, where she led all marketing programs for the multichannel tea brand. Dimitri began her career in consulting at Booz Allen Hamilton in Washington, DC, and worked across the country for major multinational brands, including PepsiCo and Walmart.

Dimitri holds an MBA in marketing, finance and strategy from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BA from Vanderbilt University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

