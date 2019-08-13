Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Ellen Yaffe

"We are pleased to have Ellen join our team, given her impressive two-decade track record of consulting to global financial institutions," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Her deep insights into international talent markets and what it takes for senior leaders to drive business success within financial services make Ellen a critical asset for our diverse set of financial services clients."

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Yaffe served as a Partner at another executive search firm, focusing on the wealth and asset management industries, in Geneva, Switzerland. Previously, she was a Managing Director in Strategic Resourcing for Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in London and Paris. She began her career at the Schering-Plough Research Institute in New Jersey and has worked for a number of leading financial institutions and executive search firms across Europe.

Yaffe holds an MA in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a BA in psychology from the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities. Yaffe has also completed the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 450+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

vijaya.singh@russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

http://www.russellreynolds.com

