Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Erika Osterling

"Erika brings to our clients substantial industry experience and global insight across best-in-class business functions," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' US Region. "Having worked with international teams across the Americas and Asia, Erika has both a keen understanding of global commerce and experience in advising the C-suite on how to drive transformative change programs."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Osterling was a Senior Director of Services for GE Oil & Gas. In this role, she was responsible for leading the Flow and Process Technologies Services business, leading a global team of over 100 people at more than 10 sites. Previously, Osterling was a Director of Sales, working in both Singapore and Jakarta. She also worked within GE Power, holding Senior Manager roles in Business Operations and Channel Strategy. Osterling began her career at GE Transportation, working in Supply Chain and Services. Additionally, she has held Marketing and Sales Strategy roles at Avery Dennison, PepsiCo and Cameron.

Osterling holds a BS in industrial engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey, with honors, and an MBA in general management from Harvard Business School.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global search and leadership advisory firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations – our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients solve their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

