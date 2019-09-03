Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Gautham Parthasarathy

"Gautham's experience in P&L responsibility for growth businesses and in building transformational commercial strategies will serve as an immediate asset to our clients," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "His breadth of knowledge in leading businesses in diverse and dynamic global markets gives him a perspective on C-suite talent that will help our clients be better equipped to chart their own growth trajectories through stronger leadership."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Parthasarathy led global product strategy for the $2 billion Sealings Systems business of Cooper Standard Automotive, and he served as Vice President and General Manager at Michelman, a family-owned company based in Cincinnati, as well as at PE-owned Emerald Performance Materials in Vancouver. He has also held Chief Marketing Officer roles for strategy consulting firms and conglomerates in India, where he was a strategic advisor to the C-suite. Parthasarathy began his career at GE before moving into functional leadership roles in the specialty chemicals industry.

Parthasarathy holds an MBA from the Leonard M. Stern School of Business at New York University, a PhD in chemical engineering from Auburn University and a BEng from the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 450+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

