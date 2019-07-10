Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Graham Ruddle

"Graham's extensive experience partnering closely with C-suite executives to build the automotive teams and capabilities for the future positions him well to advise our clients on talent recruitment, assessment and development," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Graham's global perspective and deep talent expertise in the automotive space will be valuable to our clients as they navigate the rapid disruption they are facing."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Ruddle worked at another global search firm, where he was a principal in their global automotive practice. Previously, Ruddle worked in international business development for Euromonitor International.

Ruddle holds a BA in business and economics from Trinity College in Dublin.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

