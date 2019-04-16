Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Helena Fyda

"Helena brings more than 20 years of human resources, diversity and inclusion, and oil and gas industry experience to the team," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "As Regional Head of Human Resources at one of the world's oil and gas supermajors, her experience advising business leaders and partnering with global teams will bring valuable benefits to our team and pragmatic solutions to our clients."

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Fyda worked for almost two decades at BP, where she was most recently Vice President of Human Resources for BP America. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing more than 14,000 employees and represented the HR function on the BP America Board and the Diversity & Inclusion Council. During her tenure, Fyda worked in both the HR and finance functions, leading change management across several verticals. She also has global experience, having lived and worked in the UK, Russia, India and the United States.

Fyda holds a BA, with honors, in public policy and business management from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

