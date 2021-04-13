Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Jackie Arends

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Jackie Arends has joined the firm as a Consultant and global lead for the Aviation, Aerospace and Defense Practice. Based in Washington, D.C., Arends works closely with C-suite leaders and board directors at the intersection of politics, government and industry.

"In addition to her deep executive search experience, Jackie's impressive background includes serving as a direct advisor to sitting Presidents of the United States," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "As we help clients accelerate the realignment of their C-suites to successfully navigate a volatile business environment, Jackie's experience advising senior leaders across complex global organizations and government agencies will be highly additive."

Arends joins Russell Reynolds Associates from another global executive search firm, where she spent the last 17 years as a partner and consultant. During her tenure, she founded and led the firm's government relations practice and led its aerospace and defense practice globally. Prior to this, she worked in the White House and in the United States Department of Defense, having served two US Presidents and two Secretaries of Defense. Arends has been the recipient of both the Secretary of Defense Award for Outstanding Public Service and the Secretary of the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award. She began her career practicing law for private firms and lobbying groups.

Arends holds a BA in European History and French from Middlebury College and a JD from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

