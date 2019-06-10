Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Jim Underwood

"Jim's leadership experience at some of the world's most prominent social media, entertainment and financial services companies positions him to provide our clients with 'first-person,' strategic advice around talent recruitment, assessment and development," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Within volatile and fast-moving environments, Jim has successfully led global teams to design and implement game-changing strategies. He has also partnered with clients to build future-focused executive teams."

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Underwood worked at Facebook, where he served in several roles, including Global Head of Entertainment Strategy. In this role, he shaped the company's strategy for working with entertainment advertisers and advised clients on approaches to best leverage Facebook as a marketing platform. Previously, Underwood was with Sony Pictures for more than 10 years, where he most recently ran Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's digital transactional business. He also ran the studio's corporate development function after holding a range of business development roles in support of film, television, digital and music services. He began his career in finance at Morgan Stanley in Chicago and has held corporate development roles in the software industry in Boston.

Underwood holds a BA in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

vijaya.singh@russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

http://www.russellreynolds.com

