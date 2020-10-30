Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Julia McGeorge

"Our aerospace and defense clients require accomplished and transformational leaders to help them navigate complex and shifting market dynamics," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Julia's previous experience advising and recruiting C-suite-level executives in these industries will be an immediate value-add to our clients as we work with them to optimize their leadership teams for the future."

McGeorge joins Russell Reynolds Associates after 15 years at another global executive search firm. Previously, she was part of the in-house corporate talent acquisition team at Danaher. McGeorge began her career in the public sector, serving as a Staff Assistant in the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House and as a Defense Fellow at the US Department of Defense, where she received the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service.

McGeorge holds a BA in communications studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Emily Heinen

Russell Reynolds Associates

1-212-351-2194

[email protected]

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

http://www.russellreynolds.com

