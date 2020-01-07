Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Kevin Greiber

"Kevin's vast experience working with some of the most recognized global industrial brands will be an immediate asset to our clients and our international team," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Kevin's specific expertise in driving innovation and implementing digital transformation in an industrial setting will be especially valuable as we help clients realign their C-suites with their digital strategies for the future."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Greiber served as the Global Director of Offering Management for Global Field Devices, part of the Honeywell Building Technologies business. In this role, he was responsible for overall P&L, leading strategic direction of the product portfolio, go-to-market initiatives and driving build/buy/partner decisions. Previously, Kevin was with Cummins Power Generation for 10 years, where he led product management for their Global Commercial Projects business. He began his career at John Deere in Iowa.

Greiber holds an MBA from the Lacy School of Business at Butler University in Indianapolis and a BS in industrial technology management from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

