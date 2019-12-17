Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Nipul Patel

"We are pleased to have Nipul join our growing Consumer team, focused on helping organizations realize their business transformation goals," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Nipul's entrepreneurial background coupled with his experience working across global markets will serve as a significant asset to our clients."

Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Patel served as Co-Founder of Townsquared, a private business network. During this time, Patel built the organization to help local community businesses connect, share advice and form partnerships. Previously, Patel was a Director for a market insight and technology analysis firm, where he focused on driving operating strategies and new product development and research, working in both Sydney and Washington, D.C.

Patel holds a BBA in finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

