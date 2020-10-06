Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Noël Auguston

"Noël comes to us with a highly impressive background; her experience leading at the intersection of healthcare and technology will help us as we partner with disruptive companies to find leaders who will drive transformation and growth," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region.

Auguston joins Russell Reynolds Associates from a boutique executive search firm, where she led the healthcare practice, with a focus on partnering with innovative organizations seeking to disrupt the healthcare and life sciences segments. Previously, Auguston was a consultant for nine years at a global executive search firm, where she led their efforts across healthcare technology and digital health. She began her career in sales and marketing at Johnson & Johnson.

Auguston holds a BS in business administration and marketing from Boston College, as well as an MBA in finance and marketing from NYU Stern School of Business. She is also a member of the global organization Women Innovating Together in Healthcare (WITH).

