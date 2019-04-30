Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Rubén Hillar

"With more than 20 years of executive and leadership development experience, Rubén is an excellent addition to our team," said Anthony Abbatiello, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Leadership & Succession Practice. "His deep bench of organizational and leadership consulting experience will allow him to offer valuable insight to our clients, both public and private sector."

"Rubén brings personal and professional passion to the team with respect to organizational design, as well as leadership development and assessment," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "With fluency in several languages and experience working across multiple geographies, Rubén will be integral to our efforts in providing seamless cross-border service to our multinational clients."

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Hillar was a consultant in the leadership advisory services group at another global executive search and leadership consulting firm, where he focused on team design and development, executive assessment, operating model redesign, CEO succession, and onboarding. Previously, Hillar was with McKinsey & Co., where he spent more than 12 years, first in research, then as a part of the knowledge team in organizational design. He began his career in business development in Argentina, then focused on executive and leadership training at the Instituto Nacional de la Administración Pública in Buenos Aires.

Hillar holds a degree in musical composition from the Argentine Catholic University and another in international business from the Argentine Enterprise University. He also holds an MBA in entrepreneurship and general management from Babson College. Hillar is conversant in several languages and fluent in English, Spanish and French.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact: Vijaya Singh

Russell Reynolds Associates

212-351-1987

vijaya.singh@russellreynolds.com

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

http://www.russellreynolds.com

