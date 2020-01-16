Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Zack Deming

"Zack's versatility combined with his deep knowledge of what comprises best-in-class talent across an array of industry talent pools is impressive and will be a great asset to our clients," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region.

Prior to Russell Reynolds Associates, Deming spent over seven years at a global search and advisory firm, where he most recently held a senior client partner role in their Civil Aviation and Transportation and Logistics Practices. Previously, Deming was with another international executive search firm for two years as a senior associate. He began his career working as a Staff Assistant in the US House of Representatives before spending time in financial services.

Deming holds a BBA in finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia and an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. He also serves on a number of advisory boards for transportation and logistics companies, including Material Capital, ACI Last Mile, Grab and Winmore (formerly Lanetix).

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

