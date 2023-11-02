Russell Reynolds Associates Managing Directors named to the National Association of Corporate Directors' (NACD) 2023 DIRECTORSHIP 100

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates is pleased to announce that Theodore L. Dysart, managing director and Stephen Newton, managing director, have been selected as honorees for the National Association of Corporate Directors' (NACD) 2023 DIRECTORSHIP 100.

The NACD is a leader of boardroom practices and represents over 23,000 board members. The annual NACD Directorship 100 is an industry-leading recognition of the top corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers and influencers that have a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance. 

"We commend both Ted and Steve for their unwavering dedication in championing excellence in corporate governance," said Constantine Alexandrakis, CEO, Russell Reynolds Associates. "Their esteemed reputation as trusted advisors to corporate leaders allows them to offer valuable support to boards as they navigate the evolving landscape of stakeholder expectations."

As a board and CEO-level advisor, Ted is key to helping clients identify and attract leaders who are adept at both building and managing effective businesses, especially through developing long-term plans for management and board succession planning. Ted is an industry leader having been honored with this award for the 16th time, in addition to being ranked by BusinessWeek as one of the 150 most influential headhunters in the world.

Having joined Russell Reynolds Associates over 30 years ago, Steve Newton is an integral member of the CEO & board advisory partners and is the leader of the education practice. He works closely with clients throughout a range of industries, including energy and natural resources, financial services and private equity and nonprofit. He leads searches for CEOs, COOs and board members of prestigious for profit and non-profit organizations, family businesses and public institutions.

The 2023 Directorship 100 list of honorees includes peer-nominated leading directors and governance professionals. Visit the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees page to view the full listing.  

Honorees will be recognized at the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala, a black-tie event on December 13 at Gotham Hall in New York City. They also will be highlighted in NACD Directorship® magazine's annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

About Russell Reynolds Associates
Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.
