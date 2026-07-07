Russell S. Briggs and Greg Fibich of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Named 2026 Texas Super Lawyers

Houston Personal Injury Attorneys Earn Multi-Year Super Lawyers Recognition in Texas.

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a testament to sustained legal excellence, two attorneys from Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs have been named to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list. This recognition places Russell S. Briggs and Greg Fibich among the top 5% of attorneys in Texas, reflecting an independent, third-party validation of their standing within the legal community. To learn more about the firm's expertise in personal injury attorney Houston services and its commitment to clients, visit https://fibichlaw.com/.

"The best thing about being a lawyer is the honor and responsibility of helping those seeking justice," said Russell S. Briggs, Partner. "Personal relationships are crucial when fighting for the injured. Our firm has a remarkable record of delivering results for personal injury and accident victims and their families in Houston and throughout Texas."

Sustained Recognition for Legal Expertise

Russell S. Briggs, a top-rated personal injury attorney in Houston, has been selected to Super Lawyers for multiple years, spanning 2009-2011 and 2018-2026. Greg Fibich, also a highly regarded personal injury attorney in Houston, achieved Super Lawyers recognition from 2022 to 2026, following his earlier inclusion on the Rising Stars list from 2014 to 2021. This multi-year span of selections underscores a consistent trajectory of professional development and a long-standing commitment to legal proficiency.

The Super Lawyers patented selection process is peer-influenced and research-driven, ensuring that recognition is based on objective criteria rather than self-nomination or purchase. This methodology provides prospective clients and referring attorneys with a reliable benchmark of quality, particularly for a firm handling high-stakes matters.

Reinforcing Credibility in Complex Litigation

For more than 30 years, Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs has operated on the principle that everyone deserves high-quality legal representation. The firm specializes in catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters, including complex construction accident litigation where third-party claims against responsible companies are pursued. This includes cases involving OSHA trenching and excavation standards, such as those seen in recent incidents, including the Conroe-area trench collapse.

The consistent Super Lawyers recognition reinforces the firm's credibility in the Houston market and supports its continued growth in complex injury litigation. It highlights the attorneys' dedication to staying at the forefront of developing legal issues, ensuring clients receive informed and effective representation. For additional information on the firm's practice areas, visit https://fibichlaw.com/.

SOURCE Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs