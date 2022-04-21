Russell S. Parvin, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WATERBURY, Conn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell S. Parvin, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional in Gastroenterology and in acknowledgment of his work with Trinity Health.

Russell S. Parvin, MD

Widely recognized for his expertise in his field, Dr. Parvin has been a part of Trinity Health's world-renowned team of physicians since 2017. He currently serves as Chief of the Department of Gastroenterology at St. Mary's Hospital, a member facility of Trinity Health's comprehensive hospital network in 22 states. In his leadership role, Dr. Parvin facilitates collaborative efforts among his fellow physicians and other healthcare colleagues to deliver the highest level of patient-centered care possible. Additionally, he serves as a mentor to medical residents in training at the hospital.

As a board-certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Parvin specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that may adversely impact the digestive system, including GERD, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, nutritional disorders, hepatitis, ulcers, and more. He performs colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures to detect digestive issues and determine the proper course of treatment.

Dr. Parvin earned his Medical Degree from the SUNY Health Science Center in Brooklyn and completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He completed a Fellowship in Hepatology at the SUNY Downstate Health Science Center and a Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Dr. Parvin is board-certified in gastroenterology, hepatology, and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

In his free time, Dr. Parvin can be found with his family, including his four-year-old twin boys and a six-month-old daughter. He enjoys watching and playing soccer and plays the guitar and piano.

