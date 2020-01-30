Russell S. Tolander Joins Capital Alliance Corp. as Managing Director

Tolander will work within several sectors, including tech-enabled manufacturing and distribution companies, consumer & e-commerce companies, communications equipment companies, and the energy E&P supply chain, among others.

He'll also assist micro- and small-cap public companies in examining strategic alternatives.

Tolander comes to Capital Alliance with over 20 years of institutional sales, research and investment management experience specific to the small capitalization public equity marketplace.

He was most recently with Roth Capital Partners in Dallas, where he managed a proprietary fund that invested in undervalued micro-cap special situation companies. In prior roles at Roth Capital, he was managing director of Institutional Sales and Research. Before becoming involved in capital markets, he was a research associate at RJ Rudden Associates, where he provided management consulting services to public utilities.

Tolander holds an MBA from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree in energy engineering from the University of Arizona.

About Capital Alliance Corp. (www.cadallas.com)

Capital Alliance Corp. is a global mid-market investment banking firm, providing consulting services for mergers and acquisitions. The company represents client companies in a variety of markets, including energy, human resource management, technology, healthcare, construction & engineering, and manufacturing. Since its founding in 1976, the privately held firm has completed more than 230 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $3 billion. For three decades, Capital Alliance has been a member of Oaklins, formerly M&A International, a membership organization of investment banking firms operating in the major economies of the world.

SOURCE Capital Alliance Corp.

Related Links

http://www.cadallas.com

