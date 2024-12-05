Russell Stover Chocolates Launches "Make Happy Memories" Contest for a Chance to Win a Sweet Holiday Getaway

Lacey Chabert partners with iconic chocolatier to celebrate the holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Stover Chocolates, an American classic since 1923, has partnered with actress, Lacey Chabert to encourage people to share their happy memories with Russell Stover for a chance to win an amazing holiday getaway.

"The holiday season is about gathering with loved ones, enjoying timeless traditions, reminiscing about the past, and making happy memories," said Chabert. "Russell Stover Chocolates are one of my favorite gifts to receive and give loved ones."

Chocolate lovers can visit RussellStover.com/MakeHappy to submit a happy memory with the brand or a future moment they can't wait to indulge in for a chance to win a sweet holiday getaway to the destination of their choice – New York, Vermont, or Lake Tahoe – in 2025. Weekly winners will be randomly selected to win a Russell Stover prize pack. Consumers can enter through February 27, 2025 at www.RussellStover.com/MakeHappy .

"Our chocolate gift boxes have been part of family traditions and gift giving for decades. We're proud to be a part of America's holiday traditions, celebrations, and everyday indulgences," said Russell Stover's Vice President of Marketing, Patrick Khattak.

About Russell Stover Chocolates

Russell Stover Chocolates has been an American classic since 1923. Crafting delicious treats, made using the finest ingredients, Russell Stover Chocolates has been known for its chocolates for generations. Russell Stover Chocolates includes the Russell Stover, Whitman's, and Pangburn's brands. The company was acquired by Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli in 2014 and is now part of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. To learn more about Russell Stover Chocolates and its long-standing company history visit RussellStover.com.

