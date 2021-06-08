Russell Stover Introduces 'Joy Bites', the Brand's First No Sugar Added Assortment of Chocolate Bars

With a shared mission to spread and foster joy, Joy Bites is proud to announce a partnership with Step Up - a non-profit organization aimed at helping girls and young women achieve professional success through mentorship. Celebrating this joy of mentorship - the partnership between Joy Bites and Step Up will kick-off with a special virtual event hosted by Daphne Oz on June 16th.

Joy Bites chocolate bars come in the following filled and solid varieties:

Caramel in Chocolate

Peanut Butter in Chocolate

Smooth Creamy Chocolate

Sea Salt Caramel in Dark Chocolate

Roasted Almonds in Dark Chocolate

The Joy Bites collection highlights a significant innovation for Russell Stover. Nearly 100 years after the company was founded, the launch of the Joy Bites assortment marks the company's first-ever product line that is crafted with no added sugar. Plus, with decades of experience in perfecting candy fillings enrobed in chocolate, Russell Stover was the ideal confectioner to develop no added sugar chocolate bars with fillings. Three of the five Joy Bites assortment include delicious caramel, peanut butter or salted caramel fillings. Russell Stover Joy Bites cater to chocolate lovers everywhere, including those who may be following a keto-friendly lifestyle.

"With 100 years of experience making high quality chocolate, we are better equipped than most to deliver great tasting chocolate without all of the added sugar," said Jill Beveridge, VP of Innovation & Development at Russell Stover. "We have received an extremely positive response to the Joy Bites collection from our customers and from consumers. Joy Bites highlight Russell Stover's consumer-focused commitment to innovation and creativity, and we look forward to continuing to introduce new and exciting products to this collection."

Joy Bites can be found, or will be coming soon, at leading retailers including Albertson's, Safeway, Kroger, Meijer, Winn Dixie (Fall), Walmart (Fall) and many other major retailers or visit RussellStover.com.

About Russell Stover Candies

Russell Stover has been an American classic since 1923. Crafting delicious treats, made from scratch with the finest ingredients, Russell Stover Chocolates has been known for its gifting chocolates for generations. Founded in Denver by Clara and Russell Stover, the company moved its headquarters to Kansas City in 1932. With factories in Kansas and Texas, Russell Stover Chocolates includes the Russell Stover, Whitman's, and Pangburn's brands. The company was acquired by Swiss chocolatier Lindt in 2014 and is now part of the Lindt & Sprungli family of companies. To learn more about Russell Stover Chocolates visit RussellStover.com.

For more information about Joy Bites, please visit https://www.russellstover.com/joybites, and join Russell Stover on Instagram.

