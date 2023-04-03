Russell Tobin Extends Recruitment Excellence to the Netherlands

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Tobin & Associates, a leading global staffing and recruiting firm, has expanded its reach to the Netherlands with the opening of its latest branch. This marks the first expansion of 2023 for the rapidly growing Pride Global network, which last year established offices in Brazil, Ireland, Singapore as well as a dedicated Center of Excellence team in the Philippines.

Russell Tobin's Netherlands branch will offer a range of full staffing and recruiting services, including contingent labor, direct hiring, and Embedded Partnerships, customized to meet the specific needs of the European market.

Tim Tobin, managing director and co-founder of Russell Tobin, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion and the opportunities it presents, stating, "Our presence in the Netherlands not only demonstrates our increasing global footprint but also provides a new opportunity to develop localized expertise to better serve our clients in Europe. With the help of our London and Dublin teams, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration and expanding our work on the continent. It's incredibly humbling and gratifying to be a part of this effort."

Russell Tobin's mission to "Help the World Work" is reflected in its dedicated strategies that offer clients a safe harbor while navigating the changing labor market. The firm's personalized approach within the industry creates an unparalleled environment of trust and loyalty with its network of experienced professionals.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. This expansion is part of Russell Tobin's commitment to providing globally scalable solutions to its clients in their search for top talent in the Netherlands and beyond. For more information on the globally scalable solutions available from Russell Tobin and the Pride Global family of companies, visit russelltobin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Pride Global

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resources challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies, which includes Russell Tobin, operates throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Ireland, the U.K., India, Singapore, the Philippines, and more, offering a comprehensive range of HR solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization, and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others. Learn more at prideglobal.com.

