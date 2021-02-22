Russell Westbrook and Chad Brownstein Join Forces to Make Impact Investments Directed to At-Risk Communities

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Westbrook Enterprises ("RWE") and industrialist Chad Brownstein have partnered to invest in companies seeking to expand and impact the progression, reach and education of at-risk communities.

"RWE seeks to make direct impact on communities that are underserved," said Donnell Beverly President of RWE. "As we have launched this trailblazing alliance with Chad Brownstein in financial technology, we intend to expand together to make direct impact investments in healthcare, nutrition technology and renewable resources."

The alliance is an upshot of the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program (WBGT) at The LA Conservation Corps. The program launched as a partnership between LA native and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation and Chad Brownstein.

Mr. Brownstein said, "The alliance will make direct investments, take active board participation and assist in proven, mission-driven growth companies dedicated to social impact. Partnership investments will be a combination of impact capital and focused legislative efforts bridging the digital divide. We are pleased to be working with Jefferies, our investment banking advisor, in evaluating these important opportunities."

"We at Jefferies are excited to support Russell and Chad in their noble efforts to drive equity and opportunity in at-risk communities. They bring an exceptional depth of commitment and breadth of capabilities that positions their partnership to help bridge the digital divide," said Aaron Packles, Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group Americas.

Russell Westbrook, a UCLA alumnus and Los Angeles native, has always been passionate about empowering children in underserved communities. The mission of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is to inspire the lives of children, empower them to ask, "Why Not?" and teach them to never give up. The foundation works to help children that are facing hardships of any kind, and when faced with that adversity, fight to succeed and to never give up. Russell Westbrook and his brother were taught to ask, "Why Not?" every time they were told they could not do something. It is this encouragement and strength that Russell and his family want to spread to children across the country. Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation is dedicated to supporting community-based education and family service programs while encouraging youth to believe in themselves.

Chad Brownstein (www.chadbrownstein.org) has been a leader in LA philanthropic endeavors for two decades, including being an initial member of the 2028 LA Olympic Committee. Chad has been involved in positively affecting the lives of over 1,000,000 at-risk youth in underserved areas of Los Angeles. Mr. Brownstein has a 20 year track record of venture investing having invested and exited companies sold to Nokia, AMD, Weyerhauser, and Cadence among others.

