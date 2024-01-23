Russell Westbrook Enterprises Invests in Arizona Athletic Grounds

AAG is the Premier Youth Sports and Entertainment Facility in North America

Westbrook's Investment to Focus on Basketball Programs and His Why Not? Foundation Efforts

LOS ANGELES and MESA, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Westbrook Enterprises ("RWE") has joined the ownership group in Arizona Athletic Grounds ("AAG"). RWE will focus on Basketball programming for AAG as well as community engagement through Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation.

Nine-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook has always had an eye for forward thinking businesses and a passion for giving back to the community. At the core of his philanthropic work is supporting community-based education programs and encouraging youth to believe in themselves. Westbrook's investment will blend his love for basketball and community engagement.

"We're pleased to continue our partnership with Chad Brownstein and Rocky Mountain Resources. Our goal at RWE is to help Arizona Athletic Grounds become a hub for national basketball tournaments," said Donnell Beverly, President of RWE. "We're excited to bring the resources of the Why Not? Foundation to at-risk youth in the Mesa and Phoenix Valley area to create a longstanding relationship with the community."

Arizona Athletic Grounds is the premier youth sports and entertainment facility in the Western United States. The Mesa, AZ facility serves over 4,000,000 visitors per year, providing youth and adult athletic programming as well as a variety of special events. AAG operates eight Baseball and Softball Fields, 19 Basketball Courts, 24 Soccer Fields, Football and Lacrosse Fields, 57 Indoor Volleyball Courts, 12 Beach Volleyball Courts, 41 Pickleball Courts (2,000 seat Stadium), 22 Futsal Courts, a 14,000 square foot performance center, and multiple festival fields.

"Russell is the great American embodiment of community leadership," said AAG Chairman Chad Brownstein. "We are pleased to partner with him and Donnell at AAG. The alliance will grow our Basketball programming and solidify our commitment to support at-risk youth."

About Arizona Athletic Grounds

Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG), acquired December 2023, is a 320-acre facility hosting youth, adult, and amateur sports programming. For additional information on rentals, sponsorship, or special event programming at AAG, please go to the website, www.elitesportsaz.com

About Russell Westbrook Enterprises

Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE) connects Russell to the wider business world as his catalyst for economic development. RWE is a vehicle to help Russell positively influence communities by providing products, services, resources, and employment opportunities.

About the Why Not? Foundation

Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation aims to create pathways of empowerment for the underserved population. The foundation is committed to the perseverance of at-risk communities by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development and accessible mental health resources. With "Why Not?" being a personal ignition for Russell Westbrook, the foundation looks to instill this mindset in the youth while offering resources to set children and their communities up for continued success.

Russell Westbrook Media Contacts:

Amanda Silverman & Chelsea Thomas

The Lede Company

[email protected] & [email protected]

Chad Brownstein Media Contacts:

Elana Weiss & Marvin Roca

The Rose Group

E [email protected] & [email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Athletic Grounds