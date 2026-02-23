Russell Wilson and Ciara's Why Not You Foundation Donates $2 Million to Los Cabos Children's Foundation

Landmark partnership expands access to critical care for children and families across Baja California Sur.

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Wilson, Ciara, and their Why Not You Foundation have made a $2 million donation to the Los Cabos Children's Foundation (LCCF) to support and expand critical children's health and rehabilitation services across Baja California Sur.

The contribution was announced during a charity event benefiting LCCF, hosted at the Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas, which brought together philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters united by a shared commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families in the region.

Founded in 2014, the Why Not You Foundation has long focused on youth empowerment, education, and children's health. This meaningful partnership reflects Russell and Ciara's deep belief that access to quality healthcare is foundational to a child's ability to thrive and marks an important milestone as the foundation extends its impact internationally.

LCCF provides essential healthcare, nutrition, preventive care, and rehabilitation services to children and families throughout Baja California Sur. The $2 million gift will directly strengthen and expand these life-changing programs, helping meet urgent and ongoing community needs.

"Giving back is the greatest gift," said Wilson and Ciara. "Over the past decade of work with our Why Not You Foundation, our goal has always been about helping the youth globally! This partnership with Los Cabos Children's Foundation and our Why Not You Foundation helps expand critical access to pediatric health and rehabilitation services in Mexico in a city that has brought many memories to us over the years! We are blessed and extremely grateful in advance knowing this partnership will hopefully bring great joy and memories to children and families in Cabo. Why Not You!?"

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and partners who believe in our mission," said Rob Harris, Chair of the Board of LCCF. "Events like this raise both essential funds and awareness of the urgent needs facing children in our region."

"Our goal is to ensure that every child in Los Cabos has access to quality healthcare and the opportunity to thrive," added Marisa Comella, Executive Director of LCCF. "This generosity allows us to expand life-changing programs and reach more families in need."

About Los Cabos Children's Foundation: Founded in 2002, the Los Cabos Children's Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underserved children through access to healthcare, nutrition, and family support services across Baja California Sur, Mexico.

About Why Not You Foundation: Founded in 2014 by Russell and Ciara Wilson, the Why Not You Foundation is committed to motivating, empowering, and preparing youth to lead with confidence through education, children's health initiatives, and equal opportunity programs.

