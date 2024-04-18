Russell Wilson Cements his Commitment to Performance Excellence by Joining INDIBA as an Ambassador

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INDIBA, the world leader in radiofrequency (RF) therapy technology, is proud to announce champion quarterback, philanthropic and entrepreneur, Russell Wilson, has joined the growing ranks of preeminent athletes world-wide as an Ambassador.

One of the most accomplished and influential players of his generation, Wilson has helped to revolutionize the quarterback position with his dual-threat abilities, becoming the first player in league history to pass for over 40,000 yards and rush for over 5,000 yards over the course of his career. In 12 professional seasons, Wilson, a nine-time all-star, has won a league championship, reached the postseason eight times, and currently ranks fourth all-time in career passer rating.

A relentless competitor, Wilson is renowned for his dedication to performance improvement and has recently incorporating INDIBA technology into his preparation routine. Russel Wilson was looking for a way to increase his endurance, agility and enter the coming NFL season ready to perform at his max. Utilized by top performers around the world, INDIBA technologies are designed to boost performance and facilitate recovery.

Russell Wilson is widely recognized for his extraordinary NFL career and for his commitment to excellence both on and off the field. His leadership, dedication and passion for the game make him the ideal partner to represent the innovation and outcome driven technology for which INDIBA is known.

"We are passionate about our advanced radiofrequency technology, and being able to partner with notable professional athletes such as Russel Wilson." Stated Remco Schmitz, CEO INDIBA, "These partnerships allow us the opportunity to share and support athletes of all levels around the globe. It's what makes Indiba great."

Advancing rehabilitation science and improving performance of top athletes is part of INDIBA's DNA, and we are honored that Russell Wilson has chosen to integrate our technology as an integral part of his regimen.

About INDIBA

INDIBA, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain is a prominent global leader in Aesthetics, Beauty, Rehabilitation, Sports, Intimate Health, Pharma, and Animal Health solutions. With a renowned 40-year history of scientific research, the company has advanced a wide array of treatments. Our cutting-edge 448 kHz RF technology is the cornerstone of our world-renowned therapies, empowering individuals to enhance their lives and accelerate recovery from injuries across various sectors. With the recent integration of K-LASER, a global leader in medical lasers, we've propelled our commitment to advancing treatments, embracing new technologies, and expanding our global presence in medical research.

