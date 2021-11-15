Russia Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026 with Coverage of 68 Existing Facilities, 13 Upcoming Facilities & 2+ Cities

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 The "Russia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia data center market size will witness investments of USD 2.02 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% during 2021-2026



This report analyzes the Russia data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Around 1.2 million square feet of data center space will be added across Russia during 2021-2026. Over USD 1.9 billion will be invested in the core & shell development of data centers across Russia in the coming years.

Russia is a major data center market in Eastern Europe and one of the rapidly advancing markets worldwide. Over the past 4-5 years, the market has grown significantly with the increase in the development of hyperscale data centers.

REPORT COVERAGE:



RUSSIA DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK

In 2020, Russia's data center market size witnessed an investment of USD 1.38 billion .

data center market size witnessed an investment of . Within Russia , the number of data centers is higher in Moscow , St. Petersburg , and Novgorod. Moscow currently accounts for over 70% of the overall data center space in Russia .

, the number of data centers is higher in , , and Novgorod. currently accounts for over 70% of the overall data center space in . The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment lead to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in data centers. Commercial 5G is expected to be launched in the country by 2022/2023.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Rapid development in connectivity and adoption of cloud and IoT have been strong enablers of Russia's growth of the data center industry.

growth of the data center industry. In Russia , Moscow is one of the major data center markets, which has a strong base of colocation data center providers and cloud service providers.

, is one of the major data center markets, which has a strong base of colocation data center providers and cloud service providers. In July 2021 , Huawei opened its Arm-based data center in Moscow , which was built by Huawei's Intelligent Computing Systems Department.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Moscow

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

RUSSIA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Moscow

Other Cities

RUSSIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In January 2021 , Rostelecom opened a data center facility in Novosibirsk, Russia , which hosts around 300 rack cabinets.

, Rostelecom opened a data center facility in , which hosts around 300 rack cabinets. Yandex is expanding its Vladimir Data Center (Phase 2) in Vladimir with an IT load of around 10MW.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup Group

Aurora Group

Datadome

Free Technologies Engineering

GreenMDC

Haka Moscow

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Aksa Power Generation

Aermec

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Emicon

HiRef

HITEC-Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

3data

DataPro

IXcellerate

MobileTeleSystems (MTS)

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

Yandex

