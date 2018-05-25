Russia Light Vehicle Market to 2023

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The shifts in Russian economic and legislative environment changed the landscape of the automotive sector. As the market entered the new paradigm of post-recession economic recovery, the key participants in the segment (including OEMs and dealer chains) are preparing to tap into the new opportunities and develop a long-term strategy to hedge against the potential future risks that emerging markets are susceptible to. This study is a tool to be used in guidance for potential and current investors that are interested or already operate in the Russian automotive market.
This study analyses the automotive market and industry in Russia, provides a strategic overview of the current macroeconomic situation in Russia, and discusses the future projections. The analysis focuses on the investment climate, impact of the recent economic recession on the automotive market, governmental policies, and the regulatory environment related to the automotive industry (implementation of ERA-GLONASS and its implications; trends related to import tariff, excise tax, utilization fee, transport tax, mandatory car insurance, and so on).
The study analyses historical sales data from 2013 and provides forecasts until 2023, outlining the key driving and restraining forces that will impact the market over the next 5 years. The study captures such drivers as post-crisis demand revival, legislative initiatives targeting the fleet renewals, shifts in auto financing, and others. On the other hand, examples of restraints discussed include high borrowing costs and a decline in the model range supplied in the market.
The study outlines the key opportunities with regard to the LV market in Russia (such as the overall need to replace the aged vehicle fleet, resilience of the premium segment, and strong demand for SUVs). This research service provides insights on the used vehicle market (including the forecast till 2023, breakdowns by age and make, and the value chain) that gained strength in the time of economic downturn, as customers experienced a decrease in purchasing power and difficulty in obtaining credit.
The analysis of the key segments is included in this work and confirms the projected growth in the SUV segment due to customer preferences and increase in supply of SUV models in the Russian market. Examples of the best-selling models within the key segments are outlined as well (this includes brief information about the vehicles' key features and the formula behind their success).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Executive Summary-Key Takeaways
Overview of the Regulatory Structure in the Russian Market
Overall Russian Economy
Market Performance in Russia
Car Parc-Regional Distribution
Car Sales-Regional Distribution
Used Car Sales-Regional Distribution
Best Selling LV Models-Russia
Russian Light Vehicles Market-Key Technology Trends
Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
Research Scope
Research Aims and Objectives
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Research Background
Research Methodology
3. Drivers and Restraints-Light Vehicle Market
Market Drivers
Market Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Market Restraints Explained
4. Russia Light Vehicles Market
Russia Outlook
Russia-Macroeconomic Overview
Coface Ratings
Russia-Population Trends
Russia-Macroeconomics of the Federal Districts
Russia's Light Vehicles Parc
Geographical Distribution of LV Parc Versus Car Density
Parc Distribution by Age-Russia, Moscow and St. Petersburg
Parc Breakdown by Make
Russian Light Vehicles Market-Key Influencing Trends
Regulatory Environment
Government Support Programs
LV Sales Forecast Scenario Analysis
LV Sales Distribution by Federal Districts
LV Sales Distribution by Key Sub-regions/Cities
Light Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Make
Economic Recession Versus Market Shifts
Powertrain, Engine Size, and Fuel Prices
Progression of Sales-Chinese Brands
Market for Electric Cars in Russia
Russia LVs Sales Segmentation
Progression of Sales-Russian Versus Foreign Brands
Fleet and Leasing in Russia
Fleet Sales by Region
LV Market-Fleet Versus Retail
5. Dealer Environment Overview
Top 5 Key Trends
Key Dealer Chains in Russia
Dealer Benchmarking
6. Russian Used Car Market
Used Versus New Car Markets
Used Car Market-Value Chain in Russia
Used Light Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Make
Age Structure and Euro Standards of Used LV Market
7. Automotive Industry
Contribution of the Automotive Industry in Russia's Economy
Automotive Industry-State Support Allocation
Overview of Local Production
8. Market for Auto Components
Manufacturing Localization in Russia
Market for Auto Components
Market for Auto Components by Key Categories
SWOT Analysis-Light Vehicles Market
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
TIES Project-5 Major Growth Opportunities
Strategic Imperatives for Conferencing Service Providers
10. Conclusions and Future Outlook
Key Conclusions
Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
Market Engineering Methodology
List of Exhibits
