Russia Light Vehicle Market to 2023

The shifts in Russian economic and legislative environment changed the landscape of the automotive sector. As the market entered the new paradigm of post-recession economic recovery, the key participants in the segment (including OEMs and dealer chains) are preparing to tap into the new opportunities and develop a long-term strategy to hedge against the potential future risks that emerging markets are susceptible to. This study is a tool to be used in guidance for potential and current investors that are interested or already operate in the Russian automotive market.

This study analyses the automotive market and industry in Russia, provides a strategic overview of the current macroeconomic situation in Russia, and discusses the future projections. The analysis focuses on the investment climate, impact of the recent economic recession on the automotive market, governmental policies, and the regulatory environment related to the automotive industry (implementation of ERA-GLONASS and its implications; trends related to import tariff, excise tax, utilization fee, transport tax, mandatory car insurance, and so on).



The study analyses historical sales data from 2013 and provides forecasts until 2023, outlining the key driving and restraining forces that will impact the market over the next 5 years. The study captures such drivers as post-crisis demand revival, legislative initiatives targeting the fleet renewals, shifts in auto financing, and others. On the other hand, examples of restraints discussed include high borrowing costs and a decline in the model range supplied in the market.



The study outlines the key opportunities with regard to the LV market in Russia (such as the overall need to replace the aged vehicle fleet, resilience of the premium segment, and strong demand for SUVs). This research service provides insights on the used vehicle market (including the forecast till 2023, breakdowns by age and make, and the value chain) that gained strength in the time of economic downturn, as customers experienced a decrease in purchasing power and difficulty in obtaining credit.



The analysis of the key segments is included in this work and confirms the projected growth in the SUV segment due to customer preferences and increase in supply of SUV models in the Russian market. Examples of the best-selling models within the key segments are outlined as well (this includes brief information about the vehicles' key features and the formula behind their success).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Takeaways

Overview of the Regulatory Structure in the Russian Market

Overall Russian Economy

Market Performance in Russia

Car Parc-Regional Distribution

Car Sales-Regional Distribution

Used Car Sales-Regional Distribution

Best Selling LV Models-Russia

Russian Light Vehicles Market-Key Technology Trends

Key Findings and Future Outlook



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology



3. Drivers and Restraints-Light Vehicle Market

Market Drivers

Market Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Market Restraints Explained



4. Russia Light Vehicles Market

Russia Outlook

Russia-Macroeconomic Overview

Coface Ratings

Russia-Population Trends

Russia-Macroeconomics of the Federal Districts

Russia's Light Vehicles Parc

Geographical Distribution of LV Parc Versus Car Density

Parc Distribution by Age-Russia, Moscow and St. Petersburg

Parc Breakdown by Make

Russian Light Vehicles Market-Key Influencing Trends

Regulatory Environment

Government Support Programs

LV Sales Forecast Scenario Analysis

LV Sales Distribution by Federal Districts

LV Sales Distribution by Key Sub-regions/Cities

Light Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Make

Economic Recession Versus Market Shifts

Powertrain, Engine Size, and Fuel Prices

Progression of Sales-Chinese Brands

Market for Electric Cars in Russia

Russia LVs Sales Segmentation

Progression of Sales-Russian Versus Foreign Brands

Fleet and Leasing in Russia

Fleet Sales by Region

LV Market-Fleet Versus Retail



5. Dealer Environment Overview

Top 5 Key Trends

Key Dealer Chains in Russia

Dealer Benchmarking



6. Russian Used Car Market

Used Versus New Car Markets

Used Car Market-Value Chain in Russia

Used Light Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Make

Age Structure and Euro Standards of Used LV Market



7. Automotive Industry

Contribution of the Automotive Industry in Russia's Economy

Automotive Industry-State Support Allocation

Overview of Local Production



8. Market for Auto Components

Manufacturing Localization in Russia

Market for Auto Components

Market for Auto Components by Key Categories

SWOT Analysis-Light Vehicles Market



9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

TIES Project-5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Conferencing Service Providers



10. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions

Legal Disclaimer



11. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

