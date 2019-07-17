Russia Lip Care Products (Non-Medicated, Medicated and Therapeutic & Sun Protection) Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Russia Lip Care products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russia lip care products market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2013-2018



Increasing emphasis on youthful appearance and personnel grooming represents a key factor driving the lip care products market in Russia. Moreover, increasing demand for value added products such as natural and sun protection lip care products is also creating a positive impact on the market growth.



Additionally, manufacturers are also investing in product innovation and developing faster and longer-lasting formulas and adding attractive ranges tailored for various consumer groups.



This new report provides a deep insight into the Russia lip care products market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Russia lip care products market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Russia lip care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the Russia lip care products market?

What is the breakup of the Russia lip care products market on the basis of category?

What is the breakup of the Russia lip care products market on the basis of distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the Russia lip care products market on the basis of product type?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Russia lip care products industry?

What is the structure of Russia lip care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Russia lip care products market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Russia Lip Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Category

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Category

6.1 Non-Medicated

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medicated and Therapeutic

6.3 Sun Protection



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Lip Balm

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lip Butter

7.3 Lip Scrubs

7.4 Lip Oil

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Speciality Stores

8.3 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Moscow

9.2 St. Petersburg

9.3 Sverdlovsk Regions

9.4 Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area

9.5 Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region

9.9 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players



