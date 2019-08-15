Russia Thermal Insulation Products Market Report 2019 with Profiles of Key Suppliers & Directory of Suppliers

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - 12th Edition: Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the Russian market for thermal insulation products and their different uses in building and in industry, as well as identifying key trends impacting the industry.

It builds up from previous data held in-house by the analyst. All data has been reviewed and updated for this edition.



Scope of Study

Country volumes focus on identifying the demand for common thermal insulation materials used in a given country/region.

Market volumes focus on identifying the demand for a single given insulation material in Europe in a country-by-country analysis.

Actual consumption figures are provided for 2018, which has been taken as the base year. Figures are in volume (m3 and tonnes) and value. Typical densities have been used to convert between the different volume units, and common prices have been used to convert from volume to value. However, it must be noted that material densities and prices can vary significantly for a given material according to the product's intended end use.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Prices - 2018

1.2 Prices - 2023

1.2 Densities

2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Overview

2.1.2 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

2.1.3 Climate

2.2 Construction Overview

2.2.1 New Dwelling Construction

2.2.2 Construction by Type

2.3 Market Trends



3. Market Summary & Spot Forecasts

3.1 Total Market Volume Base Year (m3)

3.2 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (m3)

3.3 Total Market Volume, Base Year (Tonnes)

3.4 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast (Tonnes)

3.5 Total Market Volume, Base Year ( million)

3.6 Total Market Volume, Spot Forecast ( million)



4. Market Review

4.1 Historical Trends & Forecasts: (m3)

4.2 Historical Trends & Forecasts: (T)

4.3 Historical Trends & Forecasts: (M)

4.4 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use: (m3)

4.5 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use: (T)

4.6 Historical Trends & Forecasts by End-use: (M)

4.7 Sales by Building Sector: (m3)

4.8 Sales by Building Sector: (T)

4.9 Sales by Building Sector: (M)

4.10 Sales by Industry Sector: (m3)

4.11 Sales by Industry Sector: (T)

4.12 Sales by Industry Sector: (M)

4.13 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (m3)

4.14 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by Material (T)

4.15 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (m3)

4.16 Historical Growth Rates & F'cast by End-use (T)

4.17 Market Shares: Glass Wool

4.18 Market Shares: Stone Wool

4.19 Market Shares: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

4.20 Market Shares: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4.21 Market Shares: Phenolics

4.22 Market Shares: PU/PIR

4.23 Market Shares: ENR & PE

4.24 Market Shares: Renewable Insulation

4.25 Market Shares: Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel



5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

5.1 Armacell

5.2 BASF

5.3 Bauder

5.4 Dow Chemical

5.5 HIRSCH Porozell

5.6 Kingspan

5.7 Knauf Insulation

5.8 OWENS CORNING

5.9 Ravago

5.10 Recticel

5.11 Rockwool

5.12 Saint-Gobain Isover

5.13 UNILIN

5.14 URSA

6. Directory of Suppliers

6.1 Expanded Polystyrene

6.2 Extruded Polystyrene

6.3 Mineral Fibre

6.4 PU/Polysiocyanurate

6.5 Phenolics

6.6 Flexible Insulation (ENR & PE)

6.7 Renewable Insulation

6.8 Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel

