Russia Weaponizing Religion in War on Ukraine Says Christian Persecution Watchdog

News provided by

Global Christian Relief

10 Jul, 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia has been waging a brutal campaign against Christians in Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, cautions Global Christian Relief, America's leading watchdog of Christian persecution. Russian soldiers have destroyed, damaged or looted nearly 500 religious buildings and houses of worship in Ukraine, and killed, imprisoned or tortured at least two dozen religious leaders.

"These targeted attacks carried out by Russian forces against Ukrainian Christians and religious minorities essentially constitutes a cultural genocide campaign," said David Curry, CEO of Global Christian Relief. "Churches are soft targets, which means they are typically exposed and have little security against an invading army. They hold significant spiritual and cultural value for communities and destroying them is a deliberate attempt by Russia to demoralize Ukrainians."

Leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church have helped justify the war by giving it their blessing and condoning the violence through rhetoric cloaked in religious language. These leaders also view the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as illegitimate, giving an additional pretext for permitting the invasion.

Religious freedom has declined in Russia since the late 1990s. Christians and religious minorities often face fines and repercussions for missionary activities that are considered illegal under unclear laws. The U.S. State Department has designated Russia as a Country of Particular Concern for engaging in systematic violations of religious freedom.

Global Christian Relief is calling on the international community to hold Russia's military and church leaders to account for their war on Christianity.

