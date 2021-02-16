Russian Automotive Industry Report 2020-2025: Drastic Adoption of Embedded Telematics Services Form the Base for a Future of Industry Inter-linked IoT

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Russian Automotive Industry 2020: Connectivity and ADAS Feature Sets Transform the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study of the Russian automotive market offers a look at the competitive environment and analysis of infotainment, telematics, and ADAS features, including market forecasts. The study period is 2018 to 2025 using a base year of 2020.

The analyst finds that the Russian automotive industry has regained momentum after the country's economic crisis of 2014-2016 and has formed a solid foundation. The emergence of a re-energized industry is at hand. Mid-to-long term automotive sales and imports are expected to increase and match global technological advancements.

In addition to foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), local OEMs have started to contribute toward adoption of connected services and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), including infotainment units that enhance the customer experience. The AvtoVAZ-manufactured local brand LADA has a long-standing history in the Russian market and leads local automotive market sales way ahead its competitors, followed by foreign brands such as Hyundai-Kia Group, Renault-Nissan, and Volkswagen (VW).

Premium OEMs set trends with greater service adoption in terms of semi-autonomous and connected remote services, yet the mass market OEMs are not far behind, with higher adoption of navigation and infotainment features. While top OEMs in the region listed in this report set the bar for technological adoption across the market, the future of the Russian automotive industry depends upon the government, local/foreign contributors such as Tier I suppliers, OEMs, and technology providers collaborating to launch technological capabilities such as Yandex self-driving cars and advance the region to a global level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8T on Russian Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Russian Automotive Industry

Russian Automotive Industry Scope of Analysis

Russian Automotive Industry Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the Russian Automotive Industry

Growth Restraints for the Russian Automotive Industry

3. Market Overview

Vehicle Sales Evolution Outlook

Top OEM Sales Analysis

Countries of Origin for Vehicle Imports

Countries of Vehicle Export Destination

4. Russian Automotive Industry: Infotainment, Telematics, & ADAS

Key Findings

Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Infotainment Solutions

Feature Deep Dive: Infotainment Solutions

Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Connected Services and Navigation

Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Infotainment Solutions

Feature Deep Dive: Infotainment Solutions

ADAS Features: Segmentation & Classification

ADAS: Features Penetration

Deep Dive on Trim Levels: ADAS Solutions

Forecast Assumptions

Connectivity Forecast to 2025

ADAS Forecast to 2025

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity: Drastic Adoption of Embedded Telematics Services Form the Base for a Future of Industry Inter-linked IoT

6. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AvtoVAZ

Hyundai-Kia Group

Renault-Nissan

Volkswagen (VW)

