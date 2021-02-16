Russian Automotive Industry Report 2020-2025: Drastic Adoption of Embedded Telematics Services Form the Base for a Future of Industry Inter-linked IoT
Feb 16, 2021, 12:30 ET
The "Russian Automotive Industry 2020: Connectivity and ADAS Feature Sets Transform the Market" report
This study of the Russian automotive market offers a look at the competitive environment and analysis of infotainment, telematics, and ADAS features, including market forecasts. The study period is 2018 to 2025 using a base year of 2020.
The analyst finds that the Russian automotive industry has regained momentum after the country's economic crisis of 2014-2016 and has formed a solid foundation. The emergence of a re-energized industry is at hand. Mid-to-long term automotive sales and imports are expected to increase and match global technological advancements.
In addition to foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), local OEMs have started to contribute toward adoption of connected services and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), including infotainment units that enhance the customer experience. The AvtoVAZ-manufactured local brand LADA has a long-standing history in the Russian market and leads local automotive market sales way ahead its competitors, followed by foreign brands such as Hyundai-Kia Group, Renault-Nissan, and Volkswagen (VW).
Premium OEMs set trends with greater service adoption in terms of semi-autonomous and connected remote services, yet the mass market OEMs are not far behind, with higher adoption of navigation and infotainment features. While top OEMs in the region listed in this report set the bar for technological adoption across the market, the future of the Russian automotive industry depends upon the government, local/foreign contributors such as Tier I suppliers, OEMs, and technology providers collaborating to launch technological capabilities such as Yandex self-driving cars and advance the region to a global level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8T on Russian Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Russian Automotive Industry
- Russian Automotive Industry Scope of Analysis
- Russian Automotive Industry Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for the Russian Automotive Industry
- Growth Restraints for the Russian Automotive Industry
3. Market Overview
- Vehicle Sales Evolution Outlook
- Top OEM Sales Analysis
- Countries of Origin for Vehicle Imports
- Countries of Vehicle Export Destination
4. Russian Automotive Industry: Infotainment, Telematics, & ADAS
- Key Findings
- Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Infotainment Solutions
- Feature Deep Dive: Infotainment Solutions
- Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Connected Services and Navigation
- Deep Dive on Trim Levels: Infotainment Solutions
- Feature Deep Dive: Infotainment Solutions
- ADAS Features: Segmentation & Classification
- ADAS: Features Penetration
- Deep Dive on Trim Levels: ADAS Solutions
- Forecast Assumptions
- Connectivity Forecast to 2025
- ADAS Forecast to 2025
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity: Drastic Adoption of Embedded Telematics Services Form the Base for a Future of Industry Inter-linked IoT
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AvtoVAZ
- Hyundai-Kia Group
- Renault-Nissan
- Volkswagen (VW)
