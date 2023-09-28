Russian Ballet Orlando Presents Magical Performance of Cinderella

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian Ballet Orlando is thrilled to announce a captivating production of the timeless classic, Cinderella Ballet, which will grace the stages of the Repertory Theatre in Orlando and the Ritz Theater in Sanford.

The audience is invited to immerse themselves in the world of fairy tales as Russian Ballet Orlando presents the magical story of Cinderella. This breathtaking ballet production will feature the talents of the Russian Ballet professional company dancers, alongside the exceptional academy students, creating a mesmerizing synergy of artistry and dedication. With Sergei Prokofiev's enchanting score and world renown choreography of belated Ukrainian choreographer, Vadim Fedotov. This production is not to be missed as Fedotov's daughter and Artistic Director of RBO restores this classical fairytale ballet.

"We are excited to present this exquisite rendition of Cinderella Ballet, which marries the expertise of our professional company dancers with the enthusiasm and dedication of our academy students," says Katerina Fedotova, Artistic Director of Russian Ballet Orlando. The production pays tribute to Vadim Fedotov, reflecting his enduring influence on ballet.

Join Russian Ballet Orlando for an enchanting evening at the Polk Theater and the Ritz Theater, celebrating artistry and the legacy of Vadim Fedotov.

Event Details:

  • Date: October 6, 2023
  • Repertory Theatre: 7:30 pm
  • Address: 1001 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32803
  • Date: October 22, 2023
  • Ritz Theater: 4 pm
  • Address: 201 Magnolia Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

For ticket information and reservations, please visit the Russian Ballet Orlando website at www.russianballetorlando.com/events

For media inquiries and press passes, please contact:
Katerina Fedotova
[email protected]
407-267-1281

Russian Ballet Orlando is a premier ballet company dedicated to preserving the beauty and tradition of classical Russian ballet while fostering the growth of young, talented dancers through its academy.

SOURCE Russian Ballet Orlando

