Russian Billionaire Accused of Multiple Counts of Fraud and Collusion in French Courts

PARIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreyfus Valent Associés has filed an official complaint against Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev with the National Financial Prosecutor in Paris this week. The complaint, submitted on June 14, 2019, alleges multiple counts of corruption, trafficking of influence, violation of court proceedings and public forgery, amongst other criminal acts.

Rybolovlev, owner of AS Monaco, is accused along with lawyer Tetiana Bersheda, Pablo Picasso heiress Catherine Hutin and former French Intelligence Chief Bernard Squarcini, of having colluded with intent to pervert high-ranking French government officials.

Following an investigation by judges in Monaco, evidence was uncovered of Rybolovlev recruiting the services of French state authorities to work exclusively for him in the pursuit of claims against another private citizen. Evidence uncovered demonstrates Rybolovlev employed French police officials and members of the French justice system to aid in building cases against Swiss art dealer, Yves Bouvier, with whom Rybolovlev has been in dispute for five years.

In a series of serious allegations, this week's filing exposes how Rybolovlev used his considerable wealth to buy access to senior French civil servants with the singular aim of directing their investigations in a manner that benefited him.

The accusations throw into question the independence and effectiveness of the French judicial and police structures, and once again highlight the susceptibility of corrupt officials to the influence of wealthy oligarchs.

The complaint filed in Paris follows in the wake of the 11 people who were charged in Monaco last year under corruption charges linked to Rybolovlev, known as "Monacogate." Rybolovlev is the President of Monaco's Football Club, AS Monaco.

SOURCE Dreyfus Valent Associés