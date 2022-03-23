Russian Cyber Attacks On The US Are Almost Certain & Biden Warns Business Leaders To Be Prepared, Reported By Firewalls.com

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Russian Cyber Attacks Highly Likely To Target American Businesses

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, there is a looming fear that Russia might turn its sights on American business. There is already a heightened focus on cyber security here in the US but now more than ever business leaders are specifically preparing for increased cyber attacks that might be targeted from Russia.

Sanctions on Russia have devastated their economy and a retaliation of Russian cyber attacks on US businesses is a counter move that many experts believe is on the table for Vladimir Putin.

What Business Leader Can Do To Prepare For Russian Cyber Attacks

At this time, it's best that US business leaders prioritize their cyber security defenses and start taking a look at their attack surfaces and the edges of their networks.

The work environment has changed a lot over the last few years with the adoption of a remote work strategy. It's unfortunate but most businesses haven't evolved their cyber security measures to adapt to the drastic changes in how they operate. This right now is one of the leading causes of being hit with cyber attacks like ransomware.surve

The Time To Invest In Cyber Security Is Now

Recently the United States President, Joe Biden, has issued a warning to US business leaders urging them to take action securing their cyber defenses. Time could be running out on potential Russian cyber attacks so connecting with experts, like at Firewalls.com , is a swift and decisive response to looming threats.

Our expert consultants and engineers have experience implementing customized cyber security solutions aimed at combating modern cyber attacks.

About Firewalls.com

Firewalls.com is a leader in providing cyber security equipment, software, and services in the United States.

SOURCE Firewalls.com