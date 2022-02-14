Russian Deicer BIONORD from UZPM is Welcomed in EU's Estonia

MOSCOW, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021/22 winter has been particularly cold and snowy in most of the Baltic and Nordic states, which is hardly a surprise to the stoic people used to harsh winter conditions. Estonia's roadways maintenance received a helping hand with a purchase of deicers from the mountainous region of Ural in Russia, where the most advanced deicers BIONORD are produced for over 15 years. The first commercial supply of BIONORD just arrived in Tallinn.

This particular multi-component deicer from Russia is designed to work in a wider band of below-freezing temperatures than rock salt, which cedes to be effective below -12C and is known to be not friendly to bridges, automobiles, and the terrain surrounding the roadways. Due to a combination of salts in its formula, BIONORD is designed to provide extra traction on the road and work for longer periods of time, while being environmentally safer and causing less corrosion. BIONORD line for sidewalks has the same characteristics and yet it is enhanced with marble crumbs for extra traction on the sidewalks for pedestrians and is formulated to leave no white residue on leather shoes, that the rock salt is so infamous for.

Rustam Gilfanov, UZPM founder, commented: "The EU has a very strong regulation on ecological compliance and the ESG standards for products in our industry. The admission of our BIONORD product to this market signifies not only its effectiveness but also its compliance to the very high standards on eco-friendliness set by the European Union, and we are quite proud of that. We are looking forward to providing our BIONORD products that are not only the most advanced technologically, offered at a competitive price point – but are also completely aligned with the most stringent environmental standards in the world."

UZPM, Russia's largest deicer producer in Perm prides itself in developing the most effective solutions for safety in winter road management and allocates significant funds and effort towards R&D. Part of the Winter Technologies Group, UZPM provides its BIONORD line of deicers, anti-icers, as well as dust retardant solutions and other innovative products for people's safety to over 60 cities and regions in Russia and the neighboring countries.

About Winter Technologies Group

The Winter Technologies Group (WTG) is an international group of companies specializing in ESG-compliant innovative technologies and solutions for a safe and comfortable living during winter. Its mission is to develop efficient technologies to make people's living comfortable and safe. Armed with that purpose, it conducts research and development, as well as unites like-minded enterprises for bringing to market the best solutions, technologies and practices available.

About UZPM

UZPM was founded in 2007 in the city of Perm, by Rustam Gilfanov, a Russian entrepreneur, who is now a recognized expert in the field of winter road maintenance. Today UZPM is the largest ESG compliant producer of modern multicomponent eco-friendly deicing and anti-icing materials in Russia. UZPM products are intended for winter and off-season maintenance of city roads and sidewalks, airports, and other infrastructure facilities.

PRESS CONTACT:

Denis Klimentov

+7(925)0219398

https://wtg-group.com

SOURCE UZPM