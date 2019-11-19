Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Approves the Commissioning of Terminal C at Sheremetyevo Airport

MOSCOW, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has received permission from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency to commission the renovated Terminal C (stage 1). The terminal is scheduled to open to the public in January 2020.

The new and improved Terminal C (stage 1) is part of the northern terminal group and is designed to handle international flights. It has a total floor area of 127,374 m2 and a throughput capacity of 20 million passengers per year. It also features an indoor pedestrian passageway connecting it to a 5-level parking area with 2,500 spaces.

The design of Terminal C, which is in the tradition of Russian constructivism, naturally combines the best tradition of Russian art and modern technologies.

The terminal has 84 check-in desks and 160 passport control booths to help process passengers, including layover passengers, and aircraft crews.

Currently, all the systems across the terminal are being checked and debugged by qualified units of JSC SIA, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, and Aeroflot.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is a Top-10 airport hub in Europe and the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo transportation. In 2018, Sheremetyevo airport served 45.836 million passengers–a 14.3% increase over the 2017 figures.

2018 saw Sheremetyevo top the ASQ ACI program's ranking for customer service among the largest airports in Europe whose passenger traffic exceeded 40 million per year and enter the list of the world's best airports, ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence.

Sheremetyevo was recognized as the best airport in the world, according to an analytical study conducted by the British company Stasher.

Skytrax assigned the top rating of 5 stars to Sheremetyevo airport.

