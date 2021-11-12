Russian Girlfriends Release "Serf Rock" Single + Visualizer

"Serf Rock" is a high-impact, hook-filled rocker that laments a society flailing in disarray and the indifference of previous generations who should have seen it coming.

"We love this track because it has a real 'dancing-into-the-apocalypse' energy to it," said guitarist and new primary vocalist Ian Jarrell. "We've always walked a line between catchy and heavy. 'Serf Rock' is the center of that Venn diagram."

"Serf Rock" follows the first single "Like A Drug" released last month. Watch the video for "Like A Drug" HERE and stream the song on all platforms HERE .

The new album, Russian Girlfriends was recorded and produced by accomplished engineer, producer, songwriter, and musician Bob Hoag (The Ataris, Scary Kids Scaring Kids), at Flying Blanket Studios in Mesa, AZ. Pre-save the new album for streaming on Spotify when it is released 1/14/22 HERE .

The LP is the band's first release with their reconfigured lineup following the departure of two original members, Adam Hooks and Sasha Horn. Carl Wierzbicky (Huntress) steps in to lend his exceptional drumming talents to this record.

"This album finds our band at a crossroads," said bassist Jeremy Keith. "With Adam and Sasha leaving the band, we've had to revamp the way we write and perform songs. We feel like this change has forced us to evolve and led to some of our strongest material yet. We were lucky enough to work with another awesome drummer in Carl and record with a legend like Bob. We love the way this record sounds and we look forward to new listeners discovering us, and longtime RG fans checking it out and coming along for the ride."

In addition to digital and CD releases, the band is issuing the new record on a limited-edition run of 100 12" black vinyl. Pre-order the new record HERE .

