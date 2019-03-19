Russian Standard® Gold Giving Away A Gold Bar Once A Week For Rest Of 2019!

"We are excited to be bringing this gold standard of a promotion from the gold standard in vodka," says Leonid Yangarber, CEO of Roust Americas. "To our knowledge, prizing with such a high total value has never before been offered in our industry."

"With our unique Bring Home the Gold Sweepstakes, we are creating great excitement at both the consumer and trade level," says Kellyann MacLean, Marketing Director for Roust Americas. "With such a valuable prize being offered each week, there will surely be a "Gold rush" among consumers looking for Russian Standard Gold at their local retailers. Additionally, the program is complemented with high quality, eye-catching display and point of sale materials created with real gold foil that are sure to beautify any store."

Consumers enter the "Bring Home the Gold" sweepstakes via their mobile devices. Complete information on entry can be found in-store. In addition to the in-store materials, the program will be supported by a big social media and PR push.

About Russian Standard Gold

Inspired by an ancient recipe, Russian Standard Gold is infused with Siberian ginseng. While not a flavored vodka, it tastes of hints of caramel and vanilla. A distinctively rich and exceptionally smooth vodka with a warm and creamy mouthfeel, it is an ideal sipping vodka, neat or on the rocks. The beautiful embossed bottle makes for an attractive addition to your home bar and is also a perfect gift.

About Roust Americas:

Roust Americas is a subsidiary of Roust Group, the world's second largest vodka producer by volume. Roust Americas is responsible for the management, distribution and marketing of world-class brands like Russian Standard® Vodka, Russian Standard Moscow Mule Ready-to-Drink Cocktail, Zubrowka® Bison Grass Vodka, Green Mark® Vodka, Gancia® sparkling wines, King's Falcon® Single Malt Scotch, and De Luze® Cognac.

