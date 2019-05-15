Russia's Sheremetyevo International Airport named one of the Top 10 Best Airports in 2019

MOSCOW, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AirHelp, a global leader in protecting passengers' rights, analyzed the quality and speed around the world, ranking the best in the industry on their on-time performance, service quality, and food and shopping options. Sheremetyevo International Airport was ranked 6th on the list, with a score of 8.35 out of 10 points.

Sheremetyevo's placement in the Top 10 this year was influenced by the commissioning of the new Terminal B, built for the start of the 2018 World Cup. Recently, the leading aviation consulting agency Skytrax awarded the new terminal the highest rating – 5 stars.

Doha's Hamad International Airport in Qatar (8.39 points) was renamed the best airport.

The AirHelp Score is calculated by the following factors.

Punctuality – For each airport, statistics on flight punctuality are maintained in order to calculate in advance the probability with which each flight will depart on time. Quality of Service – The AirHelp team polls several thousand people around the world who share their impressions about the quality of service, queue length and cleanliness at local airports. Restaurants and Shops – Surveyed passengers also leave their reviews about restaurants and shops at different airports.

Punctuality accounts for 60% of the score. Quality of Service, and Restaurants and Shops each make up 20%.

The AirHelp survey is based on the company's own data, 40,000 passenger reviews in 40 countries and data provided by several commercial suppliers.

