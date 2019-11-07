Russia's Supervisory Body Rostekhnadzor Provides Certification for Sheremetyevo's New Terminal C

MOSCOW, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has received the necessary compliance certification from Rostekhanadzor, the Russian Supervisory Body on ecological, technological, and nuclear issues, for Stage 1 of the Terminal C reconstruction.

The construction of the latest terminal at Sheremetyevo Airport lasted from October 2017 to October 2019. The terminal was designed as an integral part of the Northern terminal complex (Terminal B and Terminal C). The terminal is designed to serve passengers on international flights and has an estimated volume of 20 million passengers annually. The total area of the seven-story terminal is 127,375 square meters.

Currently, the commissioning and testing of all terminal systems is underway at the new Terminal C. The main units of JSC Sheremetyevo, its subsidiaries, interacting organizations, and airlines are involved in the work.

Sheremetyevo Airport plans to launch Terminal C (stage 1) in January 2020 and phase out a significant number of international flights from the South Terminal Complex.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, and is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. At the end of 2018, the airport served 45,836,000,000 passengers, which is 14.3% more than the passengers in 2017. In 2018, Sheremetyevo became the best in quality of service in the category of the largest airports in Europe with a passenger flow of more than 40 million passengers per year according to the ASQ ACI program and entered the top list of the best airports in the world according to the International Council of Airports - ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence. Sheremetyevo is recognized as the best airport in the world according to the global analytical study of the British company Stasher. Sheremetyevo Airport is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport