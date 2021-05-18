Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Signs 5-Unit Franchise Deal in Texas

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, a popular Houston-based fast-casual pizza brand, has signed a new multi-unit franchise agreement that will increase Russo's presence in Texas with new restaurants in Galveston, Bender's Landing and Spring. The five-unit deal is signed with a local entrepreneurial couple with deep roots in restaurant franchising and are eager to make Russo's their new family business.

Husband-and-wife team Randy and Ayesha McCoy will open the new Russo's locations. Randy grew up in Galveston, TX and at age 13 worked his first job at the original Russo's. Since then, he's spent years working and managing in the restaurant industry, and also owned and operated an independent pizza shop in the state. Randy's lifelong goal as an entrepreneur was to own an Italian restaurant in Texas, and he says that when he reached out to Russo's Founder Anthony Russo to discuss franchising opportunities, it was a moment that his life, career, and goals came full circle.

"This is such an exciting milestone for me and my family because I'm fulfilling a lifelong dream of mine while also planting the seeds for my children's future and many generations to come. The original Russo's kitchen was where it all began for me, and that charm and authenticity I fell in love with hasn't changed a bit. Joining the Russo's family as a franchisee feels like a dream come true that's been over 30 years in the making," said Randy McCoy.

"I'm so excited to welcome Randy back to the Russo's family and look forward to seeing him grow our brand so even more Texans can try our authentic Italian family recipes I grew up with," said Chef Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO of Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Restaurants. "In addition to their admirable passion for authentic Italian cuisine, the McCoy's strong desire to make Russo's a family business is precisely what Russo's stands for. This is a special moment for me and the McCoy family because it's the start of a new legacy that will be passed down for generations and an extension of what Russo's is all about."

In addition to the several new restaurants coming to Texas, Russo's has signed a five-unit franchise agreement to bring restaurants to the Fresno area in California. The brand has also expanded internationally in the Middle East during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Russo's is known for its New York-style pizza and authentic Italian family recipes. Their scratch Italian kitchen with 650-degree pizza ovens allows franchisees to make unique pizzas that use original recipes, fresh ingredients, and cost-effect measures to provide pizza flavors, unlike anything tasted before. Some fan favorites include Truffle Mushroom, Prosciutto & Burrata, and Prosciutto & Fig pizzas. Other menu items include Truffle Tortellini, Caprese Pasta, Chicken Piccata, Pappardelle Carbonara; as well as gourmet soups, salads, and desserts.

Russo's restaurants are custom designed with an open kitchen concept, counter service, and limited employees for maximum revenue and lower labor costs. Russo's lower-than-average labor costs kitchen concept can help franchisees manage the restaurant industry's nationwide labor shortages, due to the pandemic, and the prospective increase in the minimum wage. According to Russo's Franchise Financial Performance Average, the average unit volume of each Russo's franchise location is $980,900; average food costs are 21%; average labor costs are 23%, and the average income is 19.2%. The average store investment ranges from $350,000- $895,000. Qualified candidates must have at least $200,000 in liquid capital. For more information, please visit https://www.russosfranchise.com/

ABOUT RUSSO'S NEW YORK PIZZERIA & ITALIAN KITCHEN

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is a national and international franchisor of fast-casual New York-style pizza and authentic Italian food dishes. Based in Houston, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen is composed of 50 corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. Their international locations are in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen's restaurants and their traditional Italian recipes trace their origins to a tight-knit family where the kitchen was the center of all activity. As the son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Chef Anthony Russo, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen's Founder and CEO learned authentic Italian recipes at age 12, honed his culinary skills working in his parents' fine dining Italian restaurant at age 18, and opened his first pizzeria at age 25. After opening three more restaurants, Chef Anthony created Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen by applying his unique, family recipes to a menu featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups, and desserts. At its heart, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. For more information, visit https://www.russosfranchise.com/.

