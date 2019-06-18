Russo's New York Pizzeria Hits Milestone With 50th Location in Pearland, Texas

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria, the nation's only chef-driven New York-style, Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept, marks its 50th location in the Pearland Town Center. The Pearland location's milestone opening was one of five openings for the brand in 2018, with new locations in Austin, Texas, Cedar Park, Texas, Spring, Texas and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"It's so exciting to see how far my family's restaurant has come. From opening our first restaurant in 1978 after moving to Texas to cutting the ribbon at our 50th location in Pearland 40 years later, I'm thrilled to continue to grow the Russo's legacy and share my family's recipes with our customers," says Anthony Russo, Head Chef and CEO of Russo's New York Pizzeria. "Sam Farouz joined the Russo's family in 2005, and we could not be happier to share our 50th opening with him. His expertise coupled with his passion for authentic Italian dining is second to none."

Russo's boasted five new openings in 2018 with four in Texas, including the Austin Arboretum, Cedar Park, Pearland Town Center and Grand Parkway Marketplace, as well as international growth with a new location at the Springs Souk in Dubai, UAE. The well-known casual dining franchise expects to continue its momentum and growth as the brand looks to expand its footprint in Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and internationally in the coming years.

"From the moment that customers walk into Russo's, they know that they have come somewhere special and are getting a true slice of New York," notes Sam Farouz franchise owner of both the Pearland location and the Marq-E Entertainment Complex location. "The support that Chef Anthony and the entire Russo's family provide for me and all of the franchisees across the globe doesn't just keep our guests coming back, but recreates the genuine Russo's dining experience time and time again."

Russo's New York Pizzeria in Pearland is located at 11200 Broadway, Suite #635 within the Pearland Town Center. To learn more about Russo's menu, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.nypizzeria.com.

About Russo's Restaurants

Russo's Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo's Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida. Russo's has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities, visit https://nypizzeria.com/franchise.

